Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $49,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,616 shares of company stock valued at $133,618,785 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their target price on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.39.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $215.25. 5,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,810. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.87 and a 200-day moving average of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

