Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Shares Up 4.5%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 15,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 769% from the average session volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.