Binemon (BIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.19 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Binemon has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $9.12 million and $3.19 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.87 or 0.07703774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,734.90 or 0.99450037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069209 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.