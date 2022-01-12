BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.40. BioAtla shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2,494 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,918,000 after buying an additional 727,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after buying an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 24.0% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 164,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

