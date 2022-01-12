BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.66. 116,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,113,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 722,057 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,208,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

