Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $207.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $216.49 and last traded at $219.71, with a volume of 10965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.52.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

