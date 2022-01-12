BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.99 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

