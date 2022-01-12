BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Truist

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.76.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.99 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,239 shares of company stock worth $828,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after acquiring an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after acquiring an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.