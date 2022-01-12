BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 4.7%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.00 and last traded at $221.87. 78,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,378,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

