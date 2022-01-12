Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops One Day Volume of $12.47 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.27 or 0.00084923 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $652.80 million and $12.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00333586 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00136400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

