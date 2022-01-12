BlackRock (BLK) to Release Earnings on Friday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 14th. Analysts expect BlackRock to post earnings of $10.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $39 EPS for the current fiscal year and $42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BLK opened at $888.19 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $903.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.50.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

