BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.

BGY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $70,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

