BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years.
BGY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.70.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.