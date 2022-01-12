BlackRock Inc. Acquires 13,233 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,317,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.25% of AvalonBay Communities worth $3,173,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $249.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.64 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

