BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,569,233 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.85% of American Electric Power worth $3,210,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after buying an additional 226,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

