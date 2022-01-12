BlackRock Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,286,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 174,644 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $2,584,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after purchasing an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 50.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 131,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

