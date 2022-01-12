BlackRock Inc. Has $2.74 Billion Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,741,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.90 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,359 shares of company stock valued at $16,826,248. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

