BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,753,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,188,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $2,967,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.