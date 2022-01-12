BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,795,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,375 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $3,263,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,005.07.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,581.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,720.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,773.60. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

