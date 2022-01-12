BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,624 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,969,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.28% of Prudential Financial worth $3,363,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.27 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

