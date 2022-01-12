BlackRock Inc. Sells 599,403 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,363,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 599,403 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.80% of Schlumberger worth $2,826,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,196 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.