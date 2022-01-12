Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.0% over the last three years.

BTT stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

