BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUJ opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
