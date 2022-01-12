BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:MQY opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

