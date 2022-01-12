Blend Labs Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 12th (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs’ (NYSE:BLND) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Blend Labs had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NYSE:BLND opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

