Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading Down 0.1%

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 1,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSGAU. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,693,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,094,000.

