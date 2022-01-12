Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 94,865 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 49,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.