BMO Capital Markets Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Market Perform

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

