BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$43.50.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
