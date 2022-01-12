BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$37.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$43.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$72.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.6699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

