Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYPLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

