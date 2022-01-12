Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BYPLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

