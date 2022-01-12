Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $78.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

NYSE:BCC opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 394.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

