Bonfida Price Hits $2.87 (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00006545 BTC on major exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $128.31 million and $5.37 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.42 or 0.07674062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.01 or 1.00008161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

