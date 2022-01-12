Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,026 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

PWR opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

