Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 237 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $7,222,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $324.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.