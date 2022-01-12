Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $134.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.65 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

