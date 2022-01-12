Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.