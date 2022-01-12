Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,041 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

