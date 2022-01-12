Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $106.37 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.99.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

