Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 78,142 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,142 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.46.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

