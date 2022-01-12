Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

NYSE HII traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,241. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

