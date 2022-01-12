Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $781,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,628. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.93.

