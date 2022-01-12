BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on January 19th

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.581 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of BPT opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.