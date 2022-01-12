BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Million

Brokerages expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce $7.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.22 million and the highest is $8.30 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $7.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $28.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $29.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.91 million, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BrainsWay during the second quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,904. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

