Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $321,743.40 in Stock

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 179,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,753. Braze Inc has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Braze Company Profile
Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.
