Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $321,743.40 in Stock

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. The stock had a trading volume of 179,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,753. Braze Inc has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

