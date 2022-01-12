Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 159,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $508.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 325,562 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

