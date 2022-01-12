Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lifted by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,575,557,000 after buying an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,350,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. 202,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,299,292. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

