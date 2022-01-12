Brokerages Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Invacare reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invacare by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 1,737,912 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter worth $9,112,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 48.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,943,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 288,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 321.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVC stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.04. Invacare has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

