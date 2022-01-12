Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $54.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.64 million and the lowest is $45.65 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $50.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $221.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TVTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,940. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 134,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 68.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. 33,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,421. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.