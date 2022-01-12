Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

URGN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,203. The company has a market cap of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.