Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($1.39). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $45,750.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000.

URGN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,203. The company has a market cap of $177.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.