Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.85. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.07. 1,049,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,000. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $133.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.