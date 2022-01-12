Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

AEO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

